Rep. Mace to Newsmax: Arizona Must Reject 'Extreme' Abortion Ruling

Rep. Nancy Mace on Wednesday told Newsmax an Arizona Supreme Court ruling that allows the state to use a law from 1864 to criminalize all abortions except for in cases in which the mother's life is in danger is too "extreme" and called on the state's legislature to "act fast" in rejecting such plans.

"Extremism is why Republicans lose elections," the North Carolina Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We don't want to run on abortion. Abortion is absolutely on the ballot from the White House on down to mayoral races in this country, and the extreme ruling yesterday should not stand."

Mace added that the vast majority of Americans support all exceptions in abortion laws, including rape, incest, or considerations for the life of the mother, "and what we saw yesterday in Arizona was very extreme."

She also said that former President Donald Trump's comments this week on abortion, when he said he believes exceptions should be allowed and states should make the decision on their laws, were important.

"I believe he's going to go down as the most pro-life president in history," Mace said. "However, he also understands suburban women and suburban moms that they're not going to stand for extremism."

It was also good to see Arizona GOP Senate candidate Kari Lake push back against the court's ruling, she said.

"I hope that today [she] will call on the Arizona Legislature to act fast, act now, act today, and get moving on correcting this ruling," said Mace. "We don't need to be throwing doctors in jail. This should not be a felony, and Republicans need to be as vocal as they can be across the country, rebuffing the Arizona ruling yesterday."

She added that with Arizona being a major battleground state, an extreme ruling on abortion could affect GOP races, including Trump's.

"We know that in 2022 we lost races because of the issue of abortion," Mace said. "When Roe v. Wade was overturned, I was one of the first, maybe one of the only outspoken voices on this issue. I took a lot of heat from my party for it, but we won overwhelmingly because I was willing to find some common ground."

Trump was also one of the first people to speak out to condemn Alabama's ruling on frozen embryos, which affects women's access to IVF procedures, Mace noted.

"I tried to get Republicans on an IVF bill up here in Congress, and Democrats refused to get on because they want to use it as a wedge in November," she said. "They don't care about women because they want to use it to win electorally … my greatest disappointment is that Democrats will not work with Republicans on reasonable legislation protecting women's rights."

