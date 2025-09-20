WATCH TV LIVE

Trump: 'Bad Things' Will Happen If Afghanistan Doesn't Return Bagram Air Base

Saturday, 20 September 2025 06:10 PM EDT

President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened Afghanistan if it does not give back control of the Bagram air base to the United States.

"If Afghanistan doesn’t give Bagram Airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, BAD THINGS ARE GOING TO HAPPEN," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

Trump said on Thursday that the United States had sought to regain control of the base used by American forces following the attacks of September 11, 2001. He told reporters on Friday that he was speaking with Afghanistan about it.

The withdrawal of American forces in 2021 led to a takeover of the base by the Islamist Taliban movement.

Afghan officials have expressed opposition to a revived U.S. presence.

"Afghanistan and the United States need to engage with one another ... without the United States maintaining any military presence in any part of Afghanistan," Zakir Jalal, an Afghan foreign ministry official, said in a post on X on Thursday.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


