WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trump administration | white house | farmers | aid | brooke rollins

Trump Admin Weighs Economic Aid for Farmers

By    |   Monday, 15 September 2025 07:39 PM EDT

The Trump administration is weighing whether to grant economic aid to American farmers this fall as the cost of business has increased drastically, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said Monday, according to Arkansas Online.

"We are working with our colleagues in Congress and closely monitoring markets daily to evaluate the amount of additional assistance that might be needed this fall," Rollins said at a meeting of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) in Rogers, Arkansas.

Rollins also said the USDA is reviewing fertilizer markets, "ranging from ensuring input suppliers are giving farmers a fair shake, to exploring options to provide relief."

During the meeting, Rollins said farmers were facing the worst conditions in almost a century.

Arkansas farmers last week gathered with representatives of state leaders to share the difficulties they face in farming and to plead for assistance.

Scott Brown, a farmer from Biggers, Arkansas, said the U.S. would "lose 25 to 30% of the farmers in this country if [the federal government doesn't] do something.

"It has to be done, and it's not just here; it's everywhere."

Added Chris King, another farmer: "I have never been as worried as I am now about whether or not my kids and grandkids will be able to carry on.

"I just would like to see somebody help us get our markets back," he added.

"We need our exports, and we just need to be paid for what we do, and that's not happening, and we're in real trouble."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Trump administration is weighing whether to grant economic aid to American farmers this fall as the cost of business has increased drastically, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said Monday, according to Arkansas Online.
trump administration, white house, farmers, aid, brooke rollins
250
2025-39-15
Monday, 15 September 2025 07:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved