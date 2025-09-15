Trump Admin Weighs Economic Aid for Farmers

The Trump administration is weighing whether to grant economic aid to American farmers this fall as the cost of business has increased drastically, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said Monday, according to Arkansas Online.

"We are working with our colleagues in Congress and closely monitoring markets daily to evaluate the amount of additional assistance that might be needed this fall," Rollins said at a meeting of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) in Rogers, Arkansas.

Rollins also said the USDA is reviewing fertilizer markets, "ranging from ensuring input suppliers are giving farmers a fair shake, to exploring options to provide relief."

During the meeting, Rollins said farmers were facing the worst conditions in almost a century.

Arkansas farmers last week gathered with representatives of state leaders to share the difficulties they face in farming and to plead for assistance.

Scott Brown, a farmer from Biggers, Arkansas, said the U.S. would "lose 25 to 30% of the farmers in this country if [the federal government doesn't] do something.

"It has to be done, and it's not just here; it's everywhere."

Added Chris King, another farmer: "I have never been as worried as I am now about whether or not my kids and grandkids will be able to carry on.

"I just would like to see somebody help us get our markets back," he added.

"We need our exports, and we just need to be paid for what we do, and that's not happening, and we're in real trouble."