DOD Unveils Recruitment Ad: Peace Through Strength

The Trump administration unveiled a new military recruitment advertisement that zeroes in on the Armed Forces' mission of "war fighting" and a return to "peace through strength," also the title of the ad.

The 90-second ad aired Sunday during the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina.

The ad features voice-overs from President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth taken from previous speeches.

"No more distractions. No more electric tanks. No more gender confusion. No more climate change worship. We are laser-focused on our mission of war fighting," Hegseth says in the opening seconds.

"We will measure our success not only through the battles we win, but also by the wars we end and, perhaps most importantly, the wars we never get into. It's called peace through strength," Trump says.

Trump adds, "Through our power and might, we will lead the world to peace. Our friends will respect us. Our enemies will fear us, and the whole world will admire the unrivaled greatness of the United States military."

Enlistment shortfalls plagued the U.S. military under the Biden administration. The ad debuted the same day as a report released by the Pentagon said the U.S. spent $6 billion during the past three years to recruit and retain service members.

The Army, the military's largest service, spent more on recruiting bonuses in 2022 and 2024 than the other services. But it was significantly outspent by the Navy in 2023, when the sea service was struggling to overcome a large enlistment shortfall.

"We will replenish the pride of our armed forces, end the recruitment crisis," Trump says in the video.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.