Hegseth: Military Rebounding Under Trump Leadership

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday praised what he described as a dramatic resurgence in U.S. military recruiting and the elimination of woke policies under President Donald Trump's leadership, declaring the armed forces are stronger, more focused, and attracting a new generation of service members, Breitbart reported.

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting the day after Trump marked his 100th day in office, Hegseth attributed the military's revitalization to a series of reforms rolled out since January, including the reversal of Biden-era diversity mandates and fitness policy overhauls.

"Well, Mr. President, I think we're controversial because we're over the target," Hegseth said. "And like so many things, Mr. President, you inherited a demoralized military that couldn't recruit, that was perceived as weak after what happened in Afghanistan and elsewhere because of Joe Biden."

Since President Trump's inauguration, military enlistment numbers have surged. Hegseth described the trend as a "recruiting renaissance."

"What we have seen since your election and the inauguration has been nothing short of a recruiting renaissance," he said. "It has been decades since we've seen this kind of recruiting in the Army, the Navy, the Marine Corps, the Air Force."

"The men and women of America want to join the United States military led by President Donald Trump," Hegseth added.

Recent data from Military.com appears to support those claims. As of mid-April, the Army had reached 85% of its 61,000 recruit target for fiscal year 2025, with 51,837 enlistments.

President Trump also noted that recruitment for police and firefighters has risen significantly under his administration.

Hegseth further emphasized efforts to undo what he labeled the cultural deterioration of the military under the prior administration. The Department of Defense has restored traditional base names and ended COVID-related separations, along with the removal of diversity, equity, and inclusion and transgender policy directives.

"We're going to be fit, not fat, in our formations. We welcome back all … the folks who were forced out because of the COVID mandate. We ripped wokeness out of the military, Sir — DEI, trans — and it's Fort Benning and Fort Bragg again at the DOD," Hegseth said.

The Defense secretary's remarks come as media scrutiny intensified over his alleged involvement in what has been dubbed "Signal-gate." The New York Times reported that Hegseth "essentially" shared military attack plans in a private Signal chat, echoing a previously disclosed incident.

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell dismissed the report as a politically motivated hit piece.

"Another day, another old story — back from the dead," Parnell said. "The Trump-hating media continues to be obsessed with destroying anyone committed to President Trump's agenda. This time, The New York Times — and all other fake news that repeat their garbage — are enthusiastically taking the grievances of disgruntled former employees as the sole sources for their article."

Parnell added: "There was no classified information in any Signal chat, no matter how many ways they try to write the story."

"What is true is that the Office of the Secretary of Defense is continuing to become stronger and more efficient in executing President Trump's agenda," he said.