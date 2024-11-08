Trump Could End N.Y. Mayor Adams' Legal Troubles

President-elect Donald Trump’s victory could be the best thing to happen to embattled New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Adams faces federal corruption charges, but Trump has criticized the case against him, and will be replacing the person prosecuting the mayor when he takes office next year.

In a federal indictment, prosecutors accused Adams of accepting more than $100,000 in airline upgrades and lavish hotel stays from people tied to Turkey, as well as funding his run for mayor with illegal donations that let him qualify for more than $10 million in public campaign funds. He faces up to 45 years in prison. His trial is set to begin in April.

Adams said when he spoke with Trump this week, they did not discuss his criminal case.

“I’ve been extremely clear that I’ve done nothing wrong, and I have competent attorneys that are going to handle that case,” the mayor said.

A person close to Adams’ campaign told Politico that Trump’s win decreases the chances prosecutors would unseal a superseding indictment with more explosive charges.

“It’s public knowledge the president thinks this is a stupid case,” the person said. “There isn’t going to be energy or resources put into this anymore.”

The person told Politico they expect the new regime at the Southern District of New York to deprioritize the case, a boost to Adams with the trial months away. Trump could also pardon Adams.

Though Trump could help Adams legally, it would probably doom his chances in a New York City Democrat primary, which will occur next summer.

“Do Trump voters vote in Democratic primaries?” state Sen. Jessica Ramos, who’s running for mayor, asked rhetorically to Politico. “Some might, but I don’t think that is a winning formula.”

Adams has said previously he believes the charges are politically motivated, because he criticized President Joe Biden’s immigration policies, which Trump has echoed.

“I just want to be nice because I know what it’s like to be persecuted by the DOJ for speaking out against open borders,” Trump said. “We were persecuted, Eric. I was persecuted, and so were you.”