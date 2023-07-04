Poll: Trump Most Electable Republican

Former President Donald Trump appears to be the most electable Republican candidate in the 2024 race for the White House, a new poll shows.

In the Echelon Insights survey, Trump dominated other contenders in primary choices and presidential polling.

How voters responded when asked who they choose if the GOP primary was held today:

Trump got 49% support overall and 56% from voters in battleground states.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pulled in 16% overall and 22% in battleground states.

Vivek Ramaswamy got 10% overall and 7% in battleground states.

All other contenders are in single digits overall and in battleground races.

How voters responded when asked who they would consider supporting for the GOP nomination:

Trump was chosen by 66%, with 72% choosing him in battleground states.

DeSantis was picked by 52%, with 61% in battleground states.

Ramaswamy was preferred by 40% overall and 37% in battleground states.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., was preferred by 25% overall and 24% in battlegrounds.

Former Vice President Mike Pence was picked by 23% overall and 20% in battlegrounds.

Nikki Haley collected 22% support overall, and 21% in battlegrounds.

All others were in single digits.

In a question on who voters would choose in a head-to-head between President Joe Biden and Trump, 45% said they would definitely or probably vote for Biden and 44% said the same about Trump.

The survey, however, found when asked if voters wanted to see Biden run for president, only 28% said yes and 59% said no. Among Democrats, 60% said they definitely or probably would vote for Biden in a primary.

In a match between Trump, Biden, and an independent, the former president beat Biden by 43% to 41% — an edge he maintains no matter who an independent candidate might be.

The questionnaire was taken June 26-29, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.