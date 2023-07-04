×
Tags: donald trump | parades | ron desantis | july 4 | gop | 2024 campaigns | appearances

Trump Skips July 4th Parades, Focuses on Campaigning

By    |   Tuesday, 04 July 2023 09:37 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump will not be among the host of candidates for the GOP presidential nomination making an appearance in July 4th parades.

The New York Times reported that Steven Cheung, a spokesman for the Trump campaign, said the former president was not avoiding traditional campaigning over the holiday.

He noted that Trump's South Carolina rally on Saturday came during the weekend leading up to Independence Day.

Trump also attended the Moms for Liberty conference in Philadelphia on Friday. In addition, he dropped by Pat's King of Steaks, a mainstay for politicians in Philly for decades, the Times said.

Despite not walking in the traditional parades, his campaign will still be represented in many of them.

"His campaign will have an overwhelming presence in various parades and patriotic events in Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina, engaging with voters and Americans who are sick of Joe Biden's failed leadership," Cheung said.

David Kochel, a longtime Republican adviser and strategist in Iowa pointed out, "He [Trump] definitely plays by a different set of rules.

"But his celebrity and the fact that he was president gives him more flexibility," he added.

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will walk in two New Hampshire parades. DeSantis will be in the Wolfeboro and Merrimack parades, the Concord Monitor said.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former Rep. Will Hurd of Texas, and Michigan businessman Perry Johnson will march in the Amherst and Merrimack parades.

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina will also be at the July 4 parade in Merrimack.

Former Vice President Mike Pence will walk the parade route in Urbandale, Iowa, while entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will walk in the parade in Merrimack, N.H.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


donald trump, parades, ron desantis, july 4, gop, 2024 campaigns, appearances
