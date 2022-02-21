US Truckers' 'People's Convoy' Plans to Clog Washington DC's 'Beltway'

A convoy of trucks calling itself the People's Convoy, heading out from California on Wednesday, plans to tie up traffic on Washington, D.C.'s busy "beltway" next month to bring attention to lifting COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions impacting their ability to make a living.

"The average American worker needs to be able to end-run the economic hardships of the last two years and get back to the business of making bread — so they can pay their rents and mortgages and help jumpstart this economy," the organizers of the convoy said in a press release Sunday. "To that end, it's time for elected officials to work with the blue-collar and white-collar workers of America and restore accountability and liberty — by lifting all mandates and ending the state of emergency — as COVID is well-in-hand now, and Americans need to get back to work in a free and unrestricted manner."

The convoy, which organizers say will be made up of "freedom-loving" people from all walks of life, genders, races, religious and political affiliations, and states throughout the country, will begin 10 a.m. PT on Wednesday from the Aldelanto Stadium in Southern California, and make its way to the "beltway" highway system outside Washington, D.C., 11 days later, on March 5.

One of the truckers involved in the convoy told a FOX News affiliate, that it could shut that busy interstate down like "a boa constrictor" snake.

"I'll give you an analogy of that of a giant boa constrictor," truck parts and towing business owner Bob Bolus told FOX 5 DC. "That basically squeezes you, chokes you and it swallows you, and that's what we're going to do the D.C."

The non-partisan group's release said it would not be going into the city proper and will "abide by agreements with local authorities" to remain "peaceful and law-abiding" during its cross-country trek.

"This convoy is about freedom and unity: the truckers are riding unified across party and state lines and with people of all colors and creeds — Christians, Muslims, Jews, Sikhs, Mormons, Agnostics, Blacks, Hispanics, Asians, Native Americans, Republican, Democrats," the group's release said. "All individuals are welcome to participate by either attending the launch gathering — at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday February 23, at Adelanto Stadium — or by getting in their own vehicles and following the big rigs from Adelanto toward the east coast!"

The planned convoy is like the "Freedom Convoy" that took place in Canada that virtually shut down the capital city of Ottawa for almost three weeks and closed a busy border crossing with the United States.

Accordingn to the organization, Newsmax TV host Eric Bolling will be riding along and providing daily updates.

"Law enforcement agencies across the National Capital Region are aware of plans for a series of truck convoys arriving in Washington, D.C., around the time of the State of the Union," Capitol Police said in a statement Friday. "As with any demonstration, the USCP will facilitate lawful First Amendment activity. The USCP is closely coordinating with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, including DC's Metropolitan Police Department, the United States Park Police, the United States Secret Service and other allied agencies to include the DC National Guard."