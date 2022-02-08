×
Tags: truckers | detroit | protest | covid

Canadian Truckers Block Bridge to US in Protest of COVID Restrictions

Truckers lineup their trucks
Truckers line up on Metcalfe Street in Ottawa, Canada, Feb. 5, 2022. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 08 February 2022 12:08 PM

Canadian truckers, protesting COVID-19 restrictions, shut down the busy Detroit-Windsor border for hours.

The Ambassador Bridge was closed at about 8 p.m., leaving thousands of truckers stranded on Detroit roads, Fox 2 in Detroit reported. The television news said the U.S.-bound traffic on the bridge was reopened early Tuesday morning.

Customs and Border Protection reported there were no delays restricting travel across the bridge. 

In an attempt to avoid the gridlock Monday night, officials in Michigan and Ontario had started diverting traffic to the Detroit-Windsor tunnel and the Blue Water Bridge.

The traffic jam was sparked by the Canadian Freedom Convoy, a group of truckers from Ottawa protesting Canada's vaccine mandate, according to Fox 2.

The Canadian truckers had blocked traffic on the bridge. The protest prevented motorists from passing and eventually led to the bridge being shut down.

The shutdown had caused concerns among business leaders, who feared it would further disrupt the supply chain, The Detroit News reported.

“Any delay or disruption in the supply chain creates problems, not just for agriculture but the state economy," said Chuck Lippstreu, president of the Michigan Agri-Business Association.

The Detroit Free Press said it was not clear when the rest of the bridge would reopen.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
