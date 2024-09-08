WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trillionaire | billionaire | rich | elon musk | stocks

Musk on Pace to Be First Trillionaire by 2027

Sunday, 08 September 2024 12:49 PM EDT

Projecting the 110% annual growth rate of Elon Musk's wealth, the Tesla, SpaceX, and X chief is on pace to become the world's first trillionaire by 2027. 

Musk is currently the richest man in the world at $237 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, but that reflected a $13.9 billion shave from his previous total of $251 billion.

That latter figure was used by Informa Connect Academy to project the 2027 timetable for cracking the trillionaire plateau in The 2024 Trillion Dollar Club report released Friday.

Theses are the world's richest men that could follow Musk to world's trillionaire club, The Guardian reported:

  1. Musk 2027 (110% growth rate)
  2. India's Gautam Adani 2028 (at 123% annual growth rate)
  3. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang 2028
  4. Indonesia's Prajogo Pangestu 2028
  5. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton's Bernard Arnault 2030
  6. Meta's Mark Zuckerberg 2028

The companies with $1 trillion valuations:

  1. Microsoft
  2. Nvidia
  3. Apple
  4. Berkshire Hathaway

The billionaire plateau was first reached in 1916 with Standard Oil's John D. Rockefeller.

The Guardian noted a report that found the richest 1% of the world accounts for more carbon emissions than the poorest 66%.

Sunday, 08 September 2024 12:49 PM
