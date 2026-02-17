Report: Top DHS Spokesperson to Exit Trump Admin

Tricia McLaughlin, a top spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, is leaving the Trump administration, according to Politico, which cited two department sources.

McLaughlin, who serves as spokesperson for DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, is expected to inform colleagues of her decision and will depart the agency next week.

She has been one of the administration's most visible defenders of its immigration enforcement policies, frequently appearing in national media interviews and responding to critics online during high-profile operations in cities including Chicago and Minneapolis.

McLaughlin, a former communications aide to Vivek Ramaswamy's 2024 presidential campaign and to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, began planning her departure in December, but delayed it as the department responded to several major actions, according to the people familiar with her exit.

The report indicated the sources spoke on condition of anonymity.

During her tenure, McLaughlin often appeared on news outlets including Newsmax, CNN, CBS, and NPR, and on podcasts across the political spectrum.

In an interview last month with the Cincinnati Enquirer, she emphasized the importance of messaging on immigration policy.

"Media is so much of the battle, so to speak, on the immigration issue," McLaughlin said. "So much of the debate is a [public relations] debate. It's a PR war."

Her portfolio extended beyond immigration to other DHS responsibilities, including Transportation Security Administration operations during a government shutdown, Coast Guard drug interdiction efforts in the Caribbean, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency's response to major storms.

McLaughlin previously served in the first Trump administration, working for Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and at the State Department on arms control matters.

Some Democrat politicians publicly criticized her during her tenure. McLaughlin, however, continued to receive public praise from President Donald Trump.

After a December media interview, Trump described her as the "wonderful TRICIA MCLAUGHLIN," adding, "Tricia really knows her ‘STUFF!'"

On social media at the start of the year, McLaughlin shared a meme reading, "Your boos mean nothing. I've seen what makes you cheer."

It is not yet clear what her next professional move will be.