Chest Reconstructions on Trans Kids Up Nearly 400 Percent

The number of chest reconstruction surgeries on transgender children has increased dramatically in the past three years, rising from 100 to 489, the Daily Mail reports.

The Mail, citing a study by Vanderbilt University, reported there were 489 "top surgeries" — or chest reconstructions — in 2019 compared to just 100 in 2016 for trans youth ages 17 and younger.

Most of those were girls transitioning to boys having their breasts surgically removed. Just 1.4% were for boys transitioning to girls having breast tissue implanted.

The study did not look at "bottom" surgeries in which the sex organs are altered, although those, too, are believed to have increased in recent years.

The average age of teens receiving the surgeries was 17, but 5.5% were younger than 14.

Surgeries on minors are controversial. Opponents say kids are too young and impressionable to be making decisions that will affect them for the rest of their lives. Proponents believe they could be psychologically harmed unless the gender they identify with is affirmed — including through surgery.

Twenty-two states have either considered or passed laws to restrict minors from using medical techniques for transitioning, according to the Movement Advancement Project.

This month, Oklahoma cut funds for hospitals that prescribe puberty blockers to children. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has called the use of puberty blockers "child abuse."

Opponents say many children may one day regret their decision as others have done and wish to de-transition back to their original gender.

Though some believe the recent rise in trans youth is society's greater acceptance, others say it is because young people are easily swayed by "trends" and "phases" among peers and should not be making permanent decisions until they are adults.

They cite statistics that more youths identify as transgender in liberal "blue" states over conservative "red" states.