Trafalgar Poll: Nearly 80% of Voters Oppose Trans Procedures on Minors

An overwhelming majority of Americans oppose transgender procedures on minors, a new poll found.

A survey conducted among 1,079 likely voters by The Trafalgar Group and the Convention of States Action asked, "Do you believe underage minors should be required to wait until they are adults to use puberty blockers and undergo permanent sex change procedures?"

A whopping 78.7% of respondents said minors should wait, while 21.3% said they should not wait, according to the poll results.

Respondents divided along party lines showed a vast difference in answering the question, with virtually all Republicans (96.8%) saying underage minors should wait, while only 53.2% of Democrats said likewise.

Nearly half (46.8%) of Democrat respondents said minors should not wait to undergo sex-change procedures.

Independent respondents — 84.6% said they should wait, 15.4% said they should not wait — were more closely aligned to GOP respondents.

"This polling confirms the obvious — the vast majority of Americans are not on board with the far-left's sexual agenda, which is seeking to permanently mutilate the young and vulnerable," Convention of States President Mark Meckler said.

"The idea that young people have to be 16 to drive, 18 to vote, and 21 to drink, and yet can undergo life-altering medical procedures in middle school defies common sense, and the American people see that clearly."

Earlier this month, officials at Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced they were pausing gender-affirming surgeries for minors in order to review their practices. The news was delivered in a letter sent to a lawmaker who had demanded an end to the surgeries.

"As the Biden administration refuses to do the right thing for our children and take action to protect them from the horrors of the far-left agenda, it's imperative that individual states — like what we see happening in Tennessee right now — step up and stand against it," Meckler said.

The Trafalgar Group survey was conducted among likely voters Oct. 8-11.