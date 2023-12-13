Ohio Bill Restricts Minors Transitioning, Trans Athletes

The Ohio Senate approved HB 68, which would restrict gender-changing medical intervention for minors and bar transgender student-athletes from competing alongside the gender they choose to identify as, The Hill reported Wednesday.

The bill passed 24-8, mostly along party lines, in the Republican-led Ohio Senate and will undergo a final vote before potentially reaching the desk of conservative Gov. Mike DeWine.

Initially focused on banning gender-transitioning interventions, the bill now includes a provision against transgender women and girls competing in female sports teams.

The legislation also proposes to limit health care providers from conduct that "aids or abets" such medical interventions and restrict mental health professionals from treating gender-related conditions in minors without parental consent.

An amendment added this week permitted ongoing treatment for transgender minors already receiving it.