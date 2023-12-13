×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: transgender | ohio | minors | trans athletes

Ohio Bill Restricts Minors Transitioning, Trans Athletes

By    |   Wednesday, 13 December 2023 08:38 PM EST

The Ohio Senate approved HB 68, which would restrict gender-changing medical intervention for minors and bar transgender student-athletes from competing alongside the gender they choose to identify as, The Hill reported Wednesday.

The bill passed 24-8, mostly along party lines, in the Republican-led Ohio Senate and will undergo a final vote before potentially reaching the desk of conservative Gov. Mike DeWine.

Initially focused on banning gender-transitioning interventions, the bill now includes a provision against transgender women and girls competing in female sports teams.

The legislation also proposes to limit health care providers from conduct that "aids or abets" such medical interventions and restrict mental health professionals from treating gender-related conditions in minors without parental consent.

An amendment added this week permitted ongoing treatment for transgender minors already receiving it.

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Ohio Senate approved HB 68, which would restrict gender-changing medical intervention for minors and bar transgender student-athletes from competing alongside the gender they choose to identify as, The Hill reported Wednesday.
transgender, ohio, minors, trans athletes
129
2023-38-13
Wednesday, 13 December 2023 08:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved