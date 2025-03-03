WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trans | athletes | senate | vote | women | sports

Senate to Vote on Banning Trans Athletes in Women's Sports

Monday, 03 March 2025 02:45 PM EST

The Senate will vote Monday evening to restrict transgender individuals from participating in women's sports, though the bill faces hurdles as Republicans are unlikely to get the seven Democrats they need to pass it.

"This is an 80/20 issue," Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., told hosts of the Ruthless podcast Thursday.

"It's unfortunate that it’s something that needs to be codified, but we’re going to try and make sure that the president’s EO [executive order] … endures over time and the way to do that is to have Congress take action."

The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, sponsored by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., defines sex as "based solely on a person's reproductive biology and genetics at birth," similar to President Donald Trump's executive order recognizing only two sexes.

It would amend Title IX to prohibit schools from allowing trans students to compete in athletic events "designated for women or girls" or else federal funding would be pulled.

Just two Democrats supported the bill in the House earlier this winter.

More than 400 civil rights groups opposed the bill in a Jan. 13 letter to Congress, saying it ultimately "would harm women and girls and undermine civil rights for all students."

"Although the authors of the legislation represent themselves as serving the interests of cisgender girls and women, this legislation does not address the longstanding barriers all girls and women have faced in their pursuit of athletics," the letter reads.

Macy Petty, a legislative strategist for Concerned Women for America and former NCAA volleyball player, told the Daily Caller a vote for S.9 "is the most basic acknowledgment of common sense a Senator could make."

"Anything less than their full support is a knife to the back to every single woman they claim to champion. But forgetting basic humanity doesn’t just affect athletes, it harms every single one of their constituents."

Added Kaitlynn Wheeler, a Riley Gaines Center ambassador and former NCAA swimmer: "They'll have a choice to either stand with the vast majority of Democrats — and Americans — who believe in fairness, or they’re going to cater to this radical ideology that ignores common sense and biological reality."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

Monday, 03 March 2025 02:45 PM
