Traffic Congestion Snarls Sun Belt Cities

The combined populations of Texas and Florida expanded by more than 1.5 million residents from April 1, 2020 to July 1, 2022, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

During the same time, New York and California lost more than 1 million residents combined.

The migration is clogging roads in the Sun Belt and threatening economic growth.

Miami residents lost 105 hours to traffic jams on average in 2022, according to mobility data company Inrix, up 30% from 2019. Nashville's lost hours over the same period rose 13% to 41. Other Sun Belt metropolitan areas with worsening delays include Las Vegas; Sarasota, Fla.; St. Petersburg, Fla.; and Savannah, Ga., the Wall Street Journal reported.

The COVID-19 pandemic changed some traffic patterns, with more people working from home and e-Commerce deliveries up. Roads in residential areas became clogged with trucks, and people drove to stores or the gym during the day.

In an analysis of changing Nashville travel speeds between 2019 and 2022, Inrix found that most speed decreases were on roads linking one suburb to another, while speeds improved in the city's downtown office district, the Journal reported.

With more workers returning to offices in 2023, longer commuting times are forcing a migration to city centers, inflating housing costs there, and making these cities less attractive.

Sun Belt cities have poor public transportation. Miami's Metromover, an elevated train, extends for only 4.4 miles. Miami-Dade County Democrat Mayor Daniella Levine Cava recently proposed extending the system to Miami Beach.

Buses are plentiful, but with few express lanes they, too, get stuck in traffic, the Journal reported. Nashville voters in 2018 rejected a proposal to raise sales taxes to pay for light rail and expanded bus service.

Sun Belt states are hoping to fight congestion by adding more roads and express lanes. Tennessee lawmakers are considering a proposal to add toll lanes on state roads. Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis recently proposed spending more than $5 billion on highway construction and more than $800 million on rail and transit throughout the state, the Journal reported.