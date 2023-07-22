Trader Joe's Recalls Cookies Over Potential Rocks

Trader Joe's is recalling two cookie products after discovering that the sweets may have an extra ingredient: rocks.

The cookies that are being recalled are the Almond Windmill Cookies, (SKU#99744) with a sell-by date of 10/19/23 through 10/21/23, and the Dark Chocolate Chunk Almond Cookies (#82752), with a sell-by date of 10/17/23 through 10/21/23, reports The Hill.

According to Trader Joe's, all potentially affected products have been removed from sale and destroyed. The company is asking anyone who bought or got donations of either product not to eat them.

Customers should either throw the cookies away or return them to any Trader Joe's outlet for a full refund.

No information has been released about how rocks may have gotten into the cookie batches or how Trader Joe's learned of the issue. In addition, it has not been reported that anyone eating the cookies had any adverse health reactions.

People with questions can call Trader Joe's Customer Relations at 626-599-3817 (Monday-Friday, 6 p.m. to 6 p.m. PDT) or send the company an email.