FDA Publishes Second Recall Notice for Gerber Baby Formula

By    |   Monday, 15 May 2023 06:56 PM EDT

Gerber powdered baby formula that was voluntarily recalled in March for possibly containing harmful bacteria was shipped to dozens of independently-owned supermarkets in eight states after the recall was published, federal health officials say.

According to a notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), certain lots of the Perrigo Company’s Gerber Good Start SoothePro powdered infant formula that were manufactured at the company’s Eau Claire, Wisconsin, facility had been initially recalled “out of an abundance of caution” due to the potential presence of cronobacter sakazakii.

Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc. issued a warning notice on Sunday that certain lots of the formula had been shipped to retailers in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia after the recall was announced.

Some of the stores include Piggly Wiggly, Food Giant, Price Cutter, Campbell’s Market, Food World, Country Mart, Booneville Shopwise, Cash Saver, Chappell’s Hometown, Foodland, Food City, and Woodruff’s Supermarket, according to the press release.

Affected lot codes include:

  • 300357651Z – USE BY 04JUL2024
  • 300457651Z – USE BY 05JUL2024
  • 300557651Z – USE BY 06JUL2024
  • 300557652Z – USE BY 06JUL2024
  • 300757651Z – USE BY 08JUL2024
  • 300857651Z – USE BY 09JUL2024
  • 301057651Z – USE BY 11JUL2024
  • 301057652Z – USE BY 11JUL2024
  • 301157651Z – USE BY 12JUL2024

Consumers who have product with any matching lot codes should not use it and should throw it away.

Perrigo – one of the four major formula manufacturers in the U.S. – said in March that “no distributed product has tested positive for the presence of this bacteria” and no illnesses caused by the product had been reported. 

Cronobacter sakazakii is a germ that can cause illness mainly among infants younger than two months old, and those who are born premature, have weakened immune systems, or are of low birthweight, according to the FDA.

The bacteria is naturally found in the environment and is good at surviving in low-moisture dry foods like powdered infant formula.

