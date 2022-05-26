×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: top gun | cruise | jets | 11 | 374

Fighter Jets Cost New 'Top Gun' Movie as Much as $11,374 per Hour

F/A-18E Superhornet
An F/A-18E Super Hornet similar to those used in the new movie "Top Gun: Maverick." (Paul Crock/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 26 May 2022 12:46 PM

Tom Cruise's new movie "Top Gun: Maverick" paid as much as $11,374 per hour to the Navy for using F/A-18 Super Hornets in the new film, Fortune is reporting.

But Cruise couldn't touch the controls of the advanced fighter planes.

Cruise, 59, had insisted that actors portraying pilots in the film fly in one of the jets so they could experience the fighter's gravitational forces. And Fortune noted Cruise wound up flying more than a dozen sorties for the movie. However, a Pentagon regulation prohibits nonmilitary personnel from controlling a Defense Department asset — except for small arms.

So, the actors sat behind pilots once required training on how to eject from the plane in case of emergency was completed.

Much of the filming of the movie was done in 2018 when the rate for the jets was $11,374, according to Fortune.

In the film, Cruise reprises his role as U.S. Navy pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. The film premiered in the United Kingdom last week and Prince William and his wife, Kate, joined Cruise in viewing the film, according to The Associated Press.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Tom Cruise's "Top Gun: Maverick" paid as much as $11,374 an hour to the Navy for using F/A-18 Super Hornets in the new film, Fortune is reporting.
top gun, cruise, jets, 11, 374
182
2022-46-26
Thursday, 26 May 2022 12:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved