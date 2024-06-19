WATCH TV LIVE

Schumer Skewered for Grill Post: 'He's Never Cooked'

By    |   Wednesday, 19 June 2024 04:29 PM EDT

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., on Tuesday roasted Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer for his Father's Day post showing off a backyard grill, reported The Hill.

"He's trying to show people that hey, he's just an average guy that goes up and cooks and all that — you can tell he's never cooked in his life," Tuberville said on "The Benny Show."

"First of all, he's cooking on a gas grill," said Tuberville, a former college football coach. "In the South, we call that communism. I cook with regular coal — lump coal and applewood chips. I like to cook steaks, and chicken — I cook it all — sausage. But there's a way to cook it, too. You got to soak your apple chips or your hickory chips for about 30 minutes, then you put in your charcoal to give it that flavor.

Schumer was blasted on social media over the weekend for his post, with conservatives criticizing him for placing a piece of cheese on one of the burger patties prematurely and not knowing how to operate the grill.

"Our family has lived in an apartment building for all our years, but my daughter and her wife just bought a house with a backyard and for the first time we're having a barbeque with hot dogs and hamburgers on the grill!" Schumer posted on X on Sunday. "Father's Day Heaven!"

He eventually deleted the post.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


