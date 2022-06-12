Toby Keith Divulges He Has Stomach Cancer

Country music star Toby Keith divulged on Sunday that he has been undergoing treatments for stomach cancer.

"Last fall," Keith wrote on social media, "I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.

"I am looking forward to spending this time with my family," he added. "But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait.-T"

Keith's most recent album, "Peso in My Pocket," debuted in October 2021, the same month his "Country Comes to Town" tour ended. In the first half of 2022, Rolling Stone reported, when Keith was receiving treatment, he made frequent visits to shows for onstage appearances, including sets at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo in February, as well as a spot at the Daytona International Speedway for Memorial Day weekend.

The country singer was slated for a return to the road on June 17 for Wheaton, Illinois' Ribfest. And although he was still promoting that show as of 10 days ago, the majority of his summer concerts likely will be canceled, including one at The Ohio State Fair, which was booked for July 28. Tickets for the concert were refunded.

It is unclear how long Keith will need to "breathe, recover and relax."