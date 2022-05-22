×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: title 42 | migrant | expulsions | border | pandemic

Politico Poll: Majority Backs Keeping Title 42 Migrant Expulsions

Politico Poll: Majority Backs Keeping Title 42 Migrant Expulsions
( John Moore/Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 22 May 2022 09:23 AM

The Trump administration Title 42 policy of turning away migrants at the border due to an ongoing health emergency remains popular with Americans, even if the Biden administration has attempted to do away with it.

A new Politico-Harvard poll finds 55% of American adults oppose ending the use of the Trump-era policy, while just 45% side with President Joe Biden's desire to force it to expire.

The poll was conducted before Monday's potential ending of Title 42 expulsions under Biden's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but a Louisiana judge Friday issued an injunction to block the end of the order.

The order was put in place by former President Donald Trump in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and has been estimated to have turned away 1.7 million asylum seekers crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in the past two years.

Republicans have noted even talking about ending the Title 42 expulsions would lead to a flood of illegal migrants seeking to freely enter American under Biden's catch-and-release immigration policy.

The Department of Homeland Security estimated as many as 18,000 migrants per day will flood the southern border if Title 42 is taken down, according to Politico.

Harvard professor Emeritus Robert Blendon said the popularity of Title 42 exposes Congress' inability to reform immigration law to Americans' liking.

"They're taking something used to control epidemics and are fighting for it because they know there's no way to reach an agreement over immigration," Blendon told Politico. "Congress can't agree what to do, and they're using it as a fig leaf a public health emergency measure."

Broken down by party, 81% of Republicans want to keep Title 42, while just 36% of Democrats say the same.

While the Louisiana judge's injunction keeps Title 42 in place, a March 4 D.C. Circuit ruling granted those legitimately fleeing violence can apply for asylum. The lead counsel in the D.C. case Lee Gelernt said the injunction cannot send illegal migrants back to danger, thus allowing them to say in America, according to Politico.

The Politico-Harvard polled was conducted by SSRS of Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, among 1,025 U.S. adults May 6-9. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Trump administration Title 42 policy of turning away migrants at the border due to an ongoing health emergency remains popular with Americans, even if the Biden administration has attempted to do away with it.
title 42, migrant, expulsions, border, pandemic
371
2022-23-22
Sunday, 22 May 2022 09:23 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved