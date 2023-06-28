Coast Guard: 'Human Remains' Found in Titan Sub

The Coast Guard on Wednesday announced that "presumed human remains" were found in the wreckage of the Titan submarine.

"United States medical professionals will conduct a formal analysis of presumed human remains that have been carefully recovered within the wreckage at the site of the incident," the Coast Guard said in a statement on Wednesday.

Although it's unclear what the details are surrounding this revelation, other experts had previously stated that nothing would be found given the immense pressures placed upon the carbon fiber hull of the experimental submersible.

Earlier on Wednesday, prior to the Coast Guard's statement, the Richland County coroner, Naida Rutherford, told the Daily Mail that chances of recovering any human remains would be "highly unlikely."

"There is a possibility," she said, "but given the environment that this happened in, it is highly unlikely that they will find remains.

"Even on land, you have animal activity, and in an expansive ocean, so many animals and creatures, and the pressure down there," she added. "I think it is unlikely to find remains, certainly in whole parts.

"It would be very difficult to ID the remains given the conditions in which the implosion happened — and it will be difficult to ascertain who they belonged to.

"Their bodies would have sustained extensive thermal damage and blunt force trauma from the implosion. Those are things we know as fact."

The Coast Guard has not issued any statement identifying which remains belonged to which sub occupant.