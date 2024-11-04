WATCH TV LIVE

NY Post Poll: Trump Moves Into Tie With Harris

By    |   Monday, 04 November 2024 09:46 AM EST

Former President Donald Trump has overcome a 4-point deficit to pull into a virtual tie with Vice President Kamala Harris in the final New York Post/Leger poll before Tuesday's presidential election.

Both Trump and Harris receive 49% support among likely voters, with the remaining 2% saying they would back another candidate, the Post reported Sunday.

The Oct. 1 survey had shown Harris with a 51%-47% lead over Trump.

The latest results indicate Trump leads in the Electoral College race.

In a breakdown of age groups, voters aged 18-34 support the vice president 59% to 39%, while the former president leads by 56%-42% among those aged 55 and older.

Trump leads Harris by five percentage points (51%-46%) among men, while Harris has a seven-point advantage (53%-46%) among women.

Trump's net unfavorability rating of negative-3 (45% favorable, 48% unfavorable) is the best of his three White House campaigns. His favorability was negative-12 in 2020 and negative-27 in 2016.

When Trump is compared to President Joe Biden, 48% say they were better off under the former president and 37% say are better off under the current president.

The Post/Leger poll was conducted among 1,044 Americans, including 950 likely voters, online Oct. 31-Nov. 3. The margin of error is plus-or-minus three percentage points.

