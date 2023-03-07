FBI: $250K Reward for Unsolved '08 Times Sq Bombing

The FBI is offering a reward up to $250,000 for information leading to the suspect or suspects responsible for the 2008 Times Square Bombing — a case which remains unsolved 15 years later.

There's a connectivity aspect to information leading to a capture in the Times Square bombing.

According to the FBI, the bombing of the U.S. Armed Forces Recruiting Station on March 6, 2008 potentially has ties to the 2005 British Consulate attack and 2007 Mexican Consulate attack.

Also, the FBI reports that persons of interest are still being actively pursued, since there are no statutes of limitation in any of the three cases.

"Fifteen years may have passed since the bombing occurred, but the New York [Joint Terrorism Task Force] is unwavering in the pursuit of justice in this case," said FBI Assistant Director in Charge Michael J. Driscoll. "If you have any information about this incident or those responsible for it, please contact us."

The March 6, 2008 bombing has the following timeline: The FBI says a suspect was initially riding a blue Ross bicycle west on 37th Street, took a right up Sixth Avenue, and then made a left on 47th Street, before turning left down Seventh Avenue.

The same suspect then got off their bike near the recruiting station at West 43rd Street and Seventh Avenue, "placed the explosive device at the recruiting station, lit a fuse, and fled the scene on the bicycle."

At first glance, the suspect had the appearance of working alone. However, the FBI now speculates the suspect may have had a "lookout" or surveillance team in the Times Square area — as many as five other people.

After dropping off the apparent explosive, the suspect then rode his/her bike south on Broadway before turning left on 38th Street. The bike was later found in a dumpster near Madison Avenue and 38th Street, said the FBI.

On that day, the FBI reports the suspect was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and pants of an undetermined color. Also, the height, weight, age, sex, and other physical factors that could lead to the identification of the suspect are unknown.

According to NBC 4 in New York, federal authorities maintain the explosive at the Armed Forces recruiting station was built using an ammunition can "that was filled halfway with black powder and exploded using a time fuse."

There were no injuries in the Times Square bombing. However, it could have caused "significant casualties if people had been close to the blast," the FBI stated.

The consulate bombings had similar characteristics, according to the FBI.

In both cases, the devices that detonated were delivered by an individual on a bike and exploded between 3-4 a.m.

The FBI urges anyone with information on the three bombings to call the agency's New York City office at 212-384-1000.