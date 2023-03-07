FBI Investigating 'Suspicious Death' on Carnival Ship

The FBI is investigating the "suspicious death" of a woman aboard a Carnival Sunshine cruise ship.

In a statement, the agency said the woman was found unresponsive during the ship's Feb. 27 voyage to Nassau, Bahamas.

Medical staff and crew members tried life-saving measures, but the woman was pronounced dead on the ship, the statement recounted.

"Both the deceased and her husband were debarked in Nassau and Bahamian authorities have already investigated the circumstances and are conducting an autopsy," Carnival Cruise Line spokesperson Matt Lupoli told CNN.

"We are fully cooperating. This is a matter for authorities in the Bahamas and Charleston and we have no further comments," said Lupoli.

When the ship returned to Charleston, South Carolina, on March 4, an FBI team processed the passenger's room for evidence, the FBI release stated, adding there was no threat to other passengers aboard.

The death follows other recent cruise ship incidents being probed — including the November 2022, death of a passenger on the Viking Polaris after a rogue wave hit the ship while it sailed toward Ushuaia, Argentina, en route to Antarctica.

Also, in December 2022, a woman went overboard on the MSC Meraviglia cruise ship about 18 miles off the coast of Port Canaveral in Florida. Coast guard crews recovered the 36-year-old woman's body.