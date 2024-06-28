WATCH TV LIVE

NY Times Editorial Board: Biden Should Exit Race to Serve the Nation

NY Times Editorial Board: Biden Should Exit Race to Serve the Nation
(AP)

Friday, 28 June 2024 07:16 PM EDT

The New York Times editorial board on Friday urged President Joe Biden to step aside and end his reelection bid, less than a day after an abysmal performance rife with verbal flubs and confusion during his debate with Donald Trump.

The left-leaning news giant's editorial board on Friday said the logic behind the assertion that Biden is best suited to defeat GOP challenger and onetime President Donald Trump no longer appears to apply. This, in the aftermath of a widely panned performance by Biden Thursday night in the candidates' first debate.

The editorial board wrote: "Mr. Biden has said that he is the candidate with the best chance of taking on this threat of tyranny and defeating it. His argument rests largely on the fact that he beat Mr. Trump in 2020. That is no longer a sufficient rationale for why Mr. Biden should be the Democratic nominee this year.

"At Thursday’s debate, the president needed to convince the American public that he was equal to the formidable demands of the office he is seeking to hold for another term. Voters, however, cannot be expected to ignore what was instead plain to see: Mr. Biden is not the man he was four years ago."

This is a developing story.

