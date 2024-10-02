Trump Camp: Walz Won't Clarify 'Friends' With Shooters?

Former President Donald Trump's campaign on Wednesday ripped Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz over Walz's refusal to clarify a comment during Tuesday's vice-presidential debate in which he said he had "become friends with school shooters."

After the debate, a reporter confronted Walz and his wife at a New York City pizza parlor, asking him what he'd meant by the remark. Walz didn't respond.

In an email, the Trump War Room wrote, "What exactly did Walz mean? If he misspoke, he had ample opportunity to offer a clarification during his stop for pizza after his humiliating performance.

"Except he didn't. Instead, Walz ignored multiple questions on the subject — along with a question on why he lied about being in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square massacre when he was really in Nebraska.

"Walz did, however, answer the other questions that were posed to him, including one on his 'strongest moment' at the debate and another on his religious beliefs."

The email concluded, "Seems like something you'd want to quickly clarify — and if not, why?"

Walz's gaffe occurred during a question about banning assault weapons, a policy he now supports after opposing it in the past. Walz said, "I sat in that office with those Sandy Hook parents. I've become friends with school shooters. I've seen it."

Shortly after the comment, Trump posted on Truth Social, "Second time he has said, 'I've been friends with school shooters.' What does he mean by this? Is he insane?"