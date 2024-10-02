WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tim walz | school shooters | vp debate | donald trump

Trump Camp: Walz Won't Clarify 'Friends' With Shooters?

By    |   Wednesday, 02 October 2024 04:16 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump's campaign on Wednesday ripped Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz over Walz's refusal to clarify a comment during Tuesday's vice-presidential debate in which he said he had "become friends with school shooters."

After the debate, a reporter confronted Walz and his wife at a New York City pizza parlor, asking him what he'd meant by the remark. Walz didn't respond.

In an email, the Trump War Room wrote, "What exactly did Walz mean? If he misspoke, he had ample opportunity to offer a clarification during his stop for pizza after his humiliating performance.

"Except he didn't. Instead, Walz ignored multiple questions on the subject — along with a question on why he lied about being in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square massacre when he was really in Nebraska.

"Walz did, however, answer the other questions that were posed to him, including one on his 'strongest moment' at the debate and another on his religious beliefs."

The email concluded, "Seems like something you'd want to quickly clarify — and if not, why?"

Walz's gaffe occurred during a question about banning assault weapons, a policy he now supports after opposing it in the past. Walz said, "I sat in that office with those Sandy Hook parents. I've become friends with school shooters. I've seen it."

Shortly after the comment, Trump posted on Truth Social, "Second time he has said, 'I've been friends with school shooters.' What does he mean by this? Is he insane?"

Kate McManus

Kate McManus is a New Jersey-based Newsmax writer who's spent more than two decades as a journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump's campaign on Wednesday ripped Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz over Walz's refusal to clarify a comment during Tuesday's vice-presidential debate in which he said he had "become friends with school shooters."
tim walz, school shooters, vp debate, donald trump
245
2024-16-02
Wednesday, 02 October 2024 04:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved