Possible Harris-Walz Admin Fires Up House Democrats

House Democrats are excited about a potential Harris-Walz presidential administration after feeling ignored by the Biden administration, Axios reported.

Democrats in Congress long believed that Biden favored the Senate, where he spent more than 30 years, Axios said.

"The House would get screwed [under President Biden]," one senior Houe Democrat told Axios. "We'd get asked to take tough votes and then after those votes were on record, he'd veto or do whatever he did."

Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., said Biden had "Senate-itis," with House Democrats feeling as though Biden let Senators run the show on legislative negotiations, according to Axios.

Last year, Biden waited until after the House voted on a Washington, D.C., police reform bill before saying he would support it and gave senators cover to support it, incensing Democrats, Axios said. But Walz served 12 years in the House, which gives Democrats hope that relations will approve if Kamala Harris is elected.

"There were some people that felt that House Democrats were kind of thrown under the bus there. I would think a guy like Tim Walz would instantly understand the need for communication," Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., told Axios.

Harris would focus on building relationships with House Democratic leaders while Walz would work with rank-and-file lawmakers, sources told Axios. Reps. Joe Courtney, D-Conn., and Betty McCollum, D-Minn., are friends of Walz's who advocated for him to be selected as Harris' running mate.