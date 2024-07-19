6 More House Dems Call on Biden to Withdraw

Six more House Democrats have called on President Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential race, according to media reports.

There are now 28 congressional Democrats who called on Biden to step aside.

In a joint statement, Reps. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., Marc Veasey, D-Texas, Chuy Garcia, D-Ill. and Marc Pocan, D-Wisc., urged Biden to "pass the torch to a new generation of Democratic leaders."

"Mr. President, with great admiration for you personally, sincere respect for your decades of public service and patriotic leadership, and deep appreciation for everything we have accomplished together during your presidency, it is now time for you to pass the torch to a new generation of Democratic leaders," the lawmakers wrote.

"We must defeat Donald Trump to save our democracy, protect our alliances and the rules-based international order, and continue building on the strong foundation you have established over the past four years," they said.

"At this point, however, we must face the reality that widespread public concerns about your age and fitness are jeopardizing what should be a winning campaign. These perceptions may not be fair, but they have hardened in the aftermath of last month's debate and are now unlikely to change. We believe the most responsible and patriotic thing you can do in this moment is to step aside as our nominee while continuing to lead our party from the White House."

In separate statements, Reps. Greg Landsman of Ohio and Zoe Lofgren of California also called on Biden to withdraw.

"After weeks of consideration and hundreds of conversations with constituents, I have come to the conclusion that Joe Biden is no longer the best person to make that case. It is time for President Biden to step aside and allow us to nominate a new leader who can reliably and consistently make the case against Donald Trump and make the case for the future of America," Landsman said in a statement.

Lofgren, in a letter sent to Biden Thursday night, said: "As I am aware that you have been provided data indicating that you in all likelihood will lose the race for President, I will not go through it again. Simply put, your candidacy is on a trajectory to lose the White House and potentially impact crucial House and Senate races down ballot. It is for these reasons that I urge you to step aside from our Party's nomination to allow another Democratic candidate to compete against and beat Donald Trump in the November election."