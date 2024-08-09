Walz Attended Abolish ICE Protest March

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the vice presidential nominee on the Democrat ticket, attended a march with Abolish ICE protesters in 2018, the Washington Examiner reported.

Walz marched with the protesters in downtown Minneapolis at a rally denouncing the Trump administration’s immigration policies, the Examiner reported, citing the Minneapolis Daily.

The Minnesota governor, who was running for the job in 2018, said at the time he did not support abolishing the immigration enforcement agency, but believed it should be reformed.

The rally occurred on June 30, 2018, soon after the Trump administration withdrew its zero tolerance border policy, that resulted in 5,000 children being separated from their parents.

In his 2018 gubernatorial race, Walz said he supported Minnesota being a "sanctuary" state, and not cooperating with federal immigration officials, according to the Examiner.

During his time as governor, Walz signed legislation providing illegal immigrants with driver’s licenses, free college tuition, and free healthcare.