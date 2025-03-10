Rep. McCormick to Newsmax: GOP May Need Dems for Continuing Resolution

Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Monday that House Republicans may need to sway Democrats to sign on to their continuing resolution to avoid a government shutdown when federal funding ceases on Friday.

House Republicans released a 99-page stopgap measure on Monday to keep the government funded while legislators debate a wide-ranging spending plan.

When asked during an appearance on "National Report" whether Republicans have enough votes in the House to pass a continuing resolution, McCormick said, "We'll see," adding, "I think they're going to have to rely on Democrat votes, quite frankly, because I think there's enough people that are concerned about the CR" in the GOP.

He added, "We had four months, four months since the election to prepare for this, to actually get something passed without doing a CR" and noted that in his three years in Congress, "we've done nothing but" pass continuing resolutions.

"That means we're doing COVID-level spending still — $7 trillion a year — when we only bring in $5 trillion. That means we have … over a 30% shortfall, and that's just not responsible," McCormick said, adding that although he wants to avoid another continuing resolution, he also wants to avert another government shutdown.

"I'd certainly like to see us be more responsible to pass our appropriations bills and actually get this across the finish line," he said. "I don't understand what's going to be different next year from this year. We're going to have the same amount of people in Congress, maybe a couple more votes because of the special elections, but I'm very concerned that we're not doing our job the way it's supposed to be done."

McCormick went on to say that he's "undecided" about the bill "because I don't think we've addressed the Medicaid problem at all … it used to be that the federal government had one-third of the government spending, now it's two-thirds of the government spending."

He added, "All the things that have to do with healthcare, our biggest spending item, have not been addressed."

