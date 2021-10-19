Trump: Jefferson Statue Evicted, But Sane People 'Will be Back'

The Thomas Jefferson Statue is being “evicted” from New York City’s Council chambers, but someday soon, “sane people will be back, and our Country will be respected again,” former President Donald Trump said Tuesday in a statement distributed by his Save America PAC.

City officials on Monday voted unanimously to remove the 7-foot-tall statue of Jefferson over his embrace of slavery but delayed a decision on where to put it.

“Well, it’s finally happened,” Trump said.

“The late, great Thomas Jefferson, one of our most important Founding Fathers, and a principal writer of the Constitution of the United States, is being “evicted” from the magnificent New York City Council Chamber. Who would have thought this would ever be possible (I did, and called it long ago!). Next up, Benjamin Franklin, Abraham Lincoln and, of course, George Washington. The Radical Left has gone crazy, and it’s hurting our Country badly—But someday soon, sane people will be back, and our Country will be respected again!”

The statue made its debut at City Hall in the 1830s and was moved to the Council chamber eight decades later.

Jefferson, one of the nation’s Founding Fathers and the primary author of the Declaration of Independence, was also America’s third president and a well-known slaveholder. He enslaved more than 600 people and fathered six children with one of them, Sally Hemings.

Council member Inez Barron on Monday during a public meeting said the statue should not be in "a position of honor and recognition and tribute" in the chamber, adding that Jefferson "felt that Blacks were inferior to whites — in his own words."

She also noted Jefferson’s initiative to push Native Americans off their ancestral lands.

"We're not being revisionist. We're not waging a war on history," Barron said. "We're saying that we want to make sure that the total story is told, that there are no half-truths and that we are not perpetrating lies."

The push to remove statues of former leaders with ties to slavery has gained momentum in the last year.