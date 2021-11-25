Poll: 65 Percent Didn't Make Thanksgiving Guests Be Vaxxed, Masked

Most Thanksgiving hosts did not require their guests to be vaccinated or wear masks before sitting down to turkey and all the fixings this year, according to a Hill-HarrisX poll.

According to the poll, 65 percent of respondents said they were requiring neither masks nor vaccinations from their guests.

Still, 11% said they were requiring both, with 21% demanding only vaccinations and 4% requiring masks.

Among Republicans, 78% said they were not requiring masks or vaccines. That number for Democrats was 47%.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, has urged Americans, especially adults, to be vaccinated to have "safe" Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings.

Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, told Newsmax that he agrees.

"The question is, what do you do with unvaccinated relatives?" Jha said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "A lot of people have them. I have some, there are ways of still getting together with unvaccinated relatives and doing it safely, but you do have to add a little protection like testing."

But disagreements about mandates and the safety or efficacy of vaccines have family and friends at odds on the subject, making for possible unpleasant conversations at holiday tables that already are often stressed by political or other subjects that can induce tension.

The Hill-HarrisX poll was conducted Nov. 18 and 19. Pollsters talked to 939 registered voters. The margin or error is plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.