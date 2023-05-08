Texas Gunman Had City of Dallas Tattoo, Odd Voicemail

Scant details are available on the Allen, Texas, mall murderer, identified as Mauricio Martinez Garcia, 33, but an image of his hand shows a city of Dallas tattoo.

Separately, a reported call to his cellphone picked up an odd voice mail message, where he made an oft-repeated joke about money.

Photos circulating of Garcia showed a tattoo on his left hand potentially representing the city of Dallas.

Texas law enforcement told Newsmax this tattoo might be an indicator of potential gang involvement with the Puro Tango Blast prison gang. Tango Blast tattoos typically indicate where the bearer is from, such as sports or city symbols and area codes, according to the official.

Puro Tango Blast is one of the fastest growing gangs, with exploding growth, no constitution, and no leadership, according to the official. They can move between gangs.

The decentralized nature of Tango Blast makes it easier for the members to avoid organized crime cases, according to law enforcement.

None of this should suggest Garcia is confirmed to be a member of Tango Blast, law enforcement told Newsmax, and they still need to investigate prison records and known contacts before coming to a conclusion about affiliations.

Gov. Greg Abbott said law enforcement is looking into all possibilities for motive and affiliations.

Garcia reportedly had no criminal history, but ABC News reported Garcia was in the U.S. Army in 2008 and "removed due to mental health concerns," citing law enforcement officials.

Also, reported social media profiles of Garcia showed neo-Nazi, racist, and white supremacist messages, but the profiles had no friends and there were no likes or shares by others, according to ABC News.

Garcia, who had both an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun at the scene, wore a patch on his chest that read "RWDS," an acronym for the phrase "Right Wing Death Squad," a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

Garcia, who opened fire outside an outlet mall Saturday afternoon, killed eight and left at least seven more hospitalized with injuries. He was killed by a police officer at the mall. The officer heard the gun shots, frantically called for backup — requesting "everyone" — and moved to take out Garcia, according to reports.

As details trickle out about the shooter, one report shared his joke on voicemail about money.

"Hi, this is Mauricio: If you're the phone company I sent you the money, or if you're my parents please send money; if you are my financial aid institution, you didn't lend me enough money, if you are a friend you owe me money; and if you are a female, don't worry, I have plenty of money," the voicemail message said when Garcia's cellphone was called after he had been identified as the killer, according to reports.

Police say Garcia, who had lived with his parents in north Dallas, was staying at an extended-stay motel near the Allen mall.

Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey declined Sunday evening to answer questions from the AP, saying of the investigation, "we actually don't have a lot."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.