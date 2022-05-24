Texas Cuts Ties With National School Boards Group After WH Collusion Revealed

The Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) formally severed ties with the National School Boards Association (NSBA) this week after an investigation found possible collusion with the Biden administration to investigate concerned parents as "domestic terrorists."

Texas becomes the 23rd state school board association to drop its affiliation with the NSBA, citing the same rationale of linking "domestic terrorists" with informed parents who vigorously track the curriculums and ongoings of schools.

The mass exodus of state school board associations began last fall.

In its press release, the TASB said the internal investigation into the national school board group showed "operational deficiencies and lack of internal controls and processes within NSBA."

It also alluded to a specific occurrence, in which the NSBA — in conjunction with White House officials — requested National Guard deployments for local school board meetings.

Many believe the request letter was a pretext to federal officials going after parents for questioning various school boards in public.

Shortly thereafter, Attorney General Merrick Garland privately called on the FBI to use "counterterrorism tools" to investigate outspoken parents.

"We have been intently waiting for the release of this independent investigation for nearly two months," said TASB Executive Director Dan Troxell.

"With this report now available, it's clear that NSBA's internal processes and controls do not meet the good governance practices that TASB expects and requires in a member organization."

Monday's news also follows conservative candidates recently sweeping the Texas school board elections, a widely regarded pushback against "critical race theory" implementation in schools.

Among the topics fueling parental outrage over the last year: the implementation of CRT- and LGBTQ-friendly instruction in schools, imposing mask mandates for elementary-aged children, and threatening district-wide shutdowns, through the lobbying efforts of powerful education unions.

"This report confirms that the Biden administration colluded with members of the NSBA to abuse the counterterrorism authorities of the federal government and investigate America's parents," a statement from House Republican leadership says about the internal review.

"This entire episode remains an insult to parents ... those who coordinated these unprecedented attacks on our families must be held accountable."