Republican Abbott, Democrat O'Rourke to Face Off in Texas Governor Race

Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O'Rourke won their parties' gubernatorial nominations on Tuesday, as the state's first-in-the-nation primary contests kicked off an eight-month sprint to the November midterm elections.

Abbott, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, easily turned back several right-wing challengers, heads into the Nov. 8 general election as a favorite over O'Rourke, the state's most prominent Democrat, is seeking to become the first Democratic governor of Texas in nearly three decades.

Texas voters were also selecting their parties' nominees on Tuesday for the U.S. House of Representatives. The results could offer clues about the mood of American voters ahead of the November midterm elections that will determine control Congress for the rest of President Joe Biden's four-year term.

Progressive Democrats scored a victory when democratic socialist Greg Casar, an Austin city councilman, beat out fellow Democrat Eddie Rodriguez, a state representative.

Another liberal, Jessica Cisneros, was locked in a tight race against incumbent Henry Cuellar, one of the House's most conservative Democrats. Both Casar and Cisneros campaigned alongside national progressive figures such as Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez.

Meanwhile, Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton was headed to a May 24 runoff election after failing to capture 50% of the vote against a trio of challengers, CNN projected.

Paxton, who had Trump's support, remains under a 2015 indictment for securities fraud and also faces a federal corruption probe, though he has denied any wrongdoing.

His opponents - Land Commissioner George P. Bush, the grandson of former President George H. W. Bush, firebrand conservative U.S. Representative Louie Gohmert and former state Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman - were locked in a competitive battle for second place and the right to face Paxton in May.

The election was also the first test of new Republican-backed voting restrictions passed in response to Trump's false claims of election fraud.

There were no reports of long delays or major problems at polling places, following weeks in which several counties recorded an unprecedented number of rejected mail-in ballots due to new identification requirements.

Texas Secretary of State John Scott said Harris County, the state's largest and home to one in six Texans, had informed his office that it would be unable to tally all votes within 24 hours of the polls closing, as required by law.

The delay is due to "damaged ballot sheets" that must be copied before they can be scanned, Scott said in a statement, adding that his office would offer assistance as needed.

A Harris County election office spokeswoman declined immediate comment.

Midterm elections typically serve as a referendum on the sitting president, and Republicans are favored to win a majority in at least one of the two chambers of Congress that Democrats control by razor-thin margins. That would allow Republicans to block Biden's legislative agenda and launch investigations that could damage his administration.

Biden, whose public approval remains at a low 43%, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Tuesday, delivered his annual State of the Union address in the evening.

ABBOTT PUSHES CONSERVATIVE AGENDA

Abbott has pursued increasingly conservative policies during his second term, including opposing COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates. He signed the most restrictive abortion ban of any U.S. state and supported a Mexico border wall.

Last week, he instructed state agencies to consider medical treatment for transgender adolescents as child abuse, days after Paxton issued a legal opinion to that effect. While the full effect of the order remains unclear, transgender advocates decried the move as discriminatory and dangerous.

"Abbott has not left much room to the right of him for these competitors to gain any traction," said James Henson, director of the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas.

O'Rourke, a former congressman, is the state's most prominent Democrat after losing a surprisingly close 2018 U.S. Senate race and then mounting a brief campaign for president.

O'Rourke, who raised record sums during his Senate campaign, had close to $7 million in the bank as of late February after entering the race in November. But Abbott, also formidable fundraiser, had nearly $50 million on hand even after spending millions on advertising during the primary.

The Democrat has attacked Abbott's handling of the state's power grid, which failed during winter storms that killed hundreds in February 2021.

Abbott's campaign has sought to tie O'Rourke to national Democrats, pointing to statements from his brief presidential campaign to portray him as too liberal for Texas.

Among congressional races, Republican-backed redistricting has eliminated virtually every competitive district. Still, some primaries will provide early looks at how each party is navigating internal tensions.

In the 8th District north of Houston, where Representative Kevin Brady is retiring, the Republican primary was seen as a proxy battle between the party's ideological poles. Former Navy SEAL Morgan Luttrell, who was backed by House Republican leadership, held a sizable lead over Christian Collins, a conservative activist supported by the House's far-right Freedom Caucus.

For Democrats, the contest between Cuellar, the lone anti-abortion Democrat left in the House, and Cisneros could leave the party vulnerable to a Republican takeover this fall.

Federal investigators searched Cuellar's home recently, though the target of the probe is not clear and he has denied wrongdoing. Cisneros, meanwhile, could be an easy target for Republican attacks that she is too liberal for Texas.

The 15th District, likely the most competitive this fall, has a crowded field for both parties after incumbent Democrat Vicente Gonzalez opted to run in a neighboring district. The Democratic contest appeared headed for a runoff, while Republican Monica De La Cruz, who ran for the seat in 2020, held a commanding lead.

Republicans are hopeful they can flip the seat in November after Trump showed unexpected strength among Hispanic voters in 2020.