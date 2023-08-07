Navratilova: Women's Tennis 'Not for Failed Male Athletes'

One of sports' all-time human rights activists is taking the side of women against transgender trailblazers.

Tennis great Martina Navratilova is calling out the U.S. Tennis Association's "Transgender Inclusion Policy" after a male by birth, who now identifies as a woman, Alicia Rowley, 56, is winning official USTA 55+ events over biological women.

"Come on @USTA — women's tennis is not for failed male athletes — whatever age," Martina Navratilova posted on X Sunday. "This is not right and it is not fair. Would this be allowed at the US Open this month? Just with self ID? I don't think so."

Navratilova chimed in on the USTA transgender policy after Independent Council on Women’s Sports (ICONS) founder Kim Shasby Jones noted Rowley's rise in the 55+ women's ranks as a "male tennis player": "Male tennis player, Alicia Rowley is the latest Women's National Tennis Champion and winner of the coveted 'golden ball' Rowley has recently won the women’s 55+: Grass Court National Championships National Indoor Singles and Doubles."

"Women's tennis is turning into a laughing stock because of these terrible policies prioritizing the mental health and identity of men over women who have discovered a love of tennis," Jones posted on X. "The women are calling us and begging for help to be allowed to play fairly.

"They have complained; they don't know where else to turn. Men are winning national titles, taking the place of women on team tennis, and competing in women's tournaments across the country.

"We need to let the women and girls playing tennis know that they deserve to be treated fairly and recognized for their accomplishments no matter when they pick up the sport. They do not have to reach any kind of elite status.

"There is already a category for male athletes to enjoy this privilege. Let female athletes enjoy the game of tennis too. Change the policy and @BillieJeanKing change your stance — don't abandon these women and this sport any longer."