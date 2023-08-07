Trump on US World Cup Exit: 'Woke Equals Failure'

Former President Donald Trump said the U.S. women's soccer team's "shocking" World Cup loss Sunday epitomizes American life under President Joe Biden.

Sweden beat the U.S 5-4 on penalties to knock the defending champions out of the Women's World Cup after the teams were locked at 0-0 at the end of extra time.

Megan Rapinoe was one of three U.S. players to miss penalty kicks in a shootout that ended with the U.S. team's earliest-ever exit from the tournament.

"The 'shocking and totally unexpected' loss by the U.S. Women's Soccer Team to Sweden is fully emblematic of what is happening to the our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden. Many of our players were openly hostile to America – No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close. WOKE EQUALS FAILURE. Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to Hell!!! MAGA," Trump posted Sunday.

Rapinoe, 38, a longtime Trump critic, is set to retire after this season.

In April, Rapinoe was among 40 professional, Olympic, and Paralympic athletes sending a letter to Congress opposing House Bill 734 that prohibits biological males from participating in female sports.

In August 2021, former U.S. women's soccer team goalie Hope Solo discussed kneeling by the team's members while the national anthem is played.

Solo said team captain Rapinoe would "almost bully players into kneeling," and that "it's our right as Americans to do it whatever way we're comfortable with. And I think that's really hard, being on the main stage right now with so many political issues for athletes."

The U.S. Women's national soccer team declined to make the traditional visit to the White House after winning the 2019 Women's World Cup. Rapinoe told The Guardian that year: ''We're everything Trump loves — except that we're powerful women.''