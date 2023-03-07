×
Tennessee House Advances Bill Criminalizing Drag Shows

By    |   Tuesday, 07 March 2023 06:51 PM EST

Tennessee Republicans are pushing back against drag shows by expanding upon a bill criminalizing such performances.

Republican State Rep. Clay Doggett introduced Tennessee House Bill 30 in January. It bans minors from shows that entail “adult cabaret,” defined as “topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to prurient interest.”

The Hill reports the measure is expected to pass as it heads to the GOP-dominated state Senate for consideration.

Under the bill, “adult cabaret” performers would be required to have a state-issued permit if they wish to be paid. According to The Hill, LGBTQ advocates believe it would lead to surveillance.

“This essentially allows the government to maintain a list of drag and trans performers,” Allison Chapman, a legislative researcher and activist, tweeted.

Per The Hill, Doggett said the permits would be administered by each county’s adult-oriented establishment board to protect children from explicitly sexual content.

“All we are doing is stating that a permit will be required for adult cabaret performance, which is defined as being harmful to minors,” he stated on the House floor on Monday.

First-time offenders will be charged with a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by a $2,500 fine and up to a year in jail. Additional offenses will be charged as a Class E felony, weighted with a six-year prison sentence, according to the bill.

Tennessee is the first state to restrict drag shows, with others poised to do the same.

