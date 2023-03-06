×
Tags: tim burchett | drag shows

Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Tennessee Ban on Public Drag Shows 'Appropriate'

By    |   Monday, 06 March 2023 11:58 AM EST

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., on Newsmax Monday lauded his state's crackdown on drag shows performed on public property or where children are present.

In an interview on Newsmax's "National Report," Burchett called the ban — signed by GOP Gov. Bill Lee and expected to go into effect July 1 — "appropriate."

"I don't think it's appropriate that a grown man dresses up as a woman and rubs his crotch in front of a small child," he said. "I don't find that appropriate in any shape, form or fashion and in a public venue, especially."

According to Burchett, there had been a street drag show as part of a street festival in Knoxville.

"They locked down one of the streets — and this group kind of took it over and then they had a drag show," he recounted.

"They don't have that open street festival anymore because of that … so I think it's a problem," he said.

"These folks are grooming these kids and it's just not appropriate at all," he said.

"If you want to do it, go do it in your own home. Just don't do it in front of me at some restaurant or [in front of] my kid," he added.

