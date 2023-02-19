×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Temple University | Officer Killed

Suspect Arrested in Slaying of University Police Officer

Suspect Arrested in Slaying of University Police Officer
Philadelphia police officers investigate the fatal shooting of a Temple University police officer near the campus on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Philadelphia. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Sunday, 19 February 2023 10:15 AM EST

A suspect has been arrested in the death of a Temple University police officer shot and killed near campus Saturday night after reportedly trying to intervene in a carjacking, university police union officials said.

The Temple University Police Association confirmed Sunday in a Twitter post that “a suspect has been taken into custody for the murder of one of our police officers." The organization said it had been told "that the arrest was made using our fallen officer's handcuffs.”

Temple University earlier said in a statement that the officer was shot while trying to apprehend a robbery suspect and was later pronounced dead at the university hospital. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the officer “tried to intervene in a carjacking,” The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

University president Jason Wingard said he was “heartbroken” and called the shooting “a gut-wrenching reminder of our police officers’ daily bravery and sacrifices to protect our students, faculty, staff and community” as the city and the nation deal with “an unprecedented epidemic of violence.”

Ken Kaiser, the university's senior vice president and chief operating officer, was quoted by the Philadelphia Inquirer as saying it was the first shooting death of a campus officer during his more than 30 years at Temple. “It just shakes everybody to the core,” he said.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro tweeted that he and first lady Lori were “devastated for the family of the Temple University police officer who was killed in the line of duty tonight, bravely serving his community.”

They sent prayers to his family, Temple police and the university community, he added, saying, “May his memory be a blessing.”

Joseph Regan, president of the Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge, also expressed condolences.

“There are no words to describe the news of another one of our officers being shot,” Regan said in a statement. “This officer is a hero whose legacy and unselfish act will live in our hearts and memories forever.”

It was the first fatal shooting of an on-duty police officer in Philadelphia since 2020, according to the Inquirer.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A suspect has been arrested in the death of a Temple University police officer shot and killed near campus Saturday night after reportedly trying to intervene in a carjacking, university police union officials said.The Temple University Police Association confirmed Sunday...
Temple University, Officer Killed
343
2023-15-19
Sunday, 19 February 2023 10:15 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved