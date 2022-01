A group dedicated to ferreting out so-called "misinformation" – and whose critics allege anti-conservative bias – has struck a partnership with the American Federation of Teachers, sparking fears that students will be isolated from news outlets not deemed sufficiently liberal or even potentially penalized for using them as sources.

To "protect legitimate journalism and fact-based reporting," the teachers union announced a purchase of 1.7 million NewsGuard licenses for teachers to share with their students in the classroom and at home.