Rep. Greene Gets in Capitol Steps Shouting Match With Dems

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene engaged in a shouting match with her liberal Democrat counterparts on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Friday, trading barbs over abortion and the border crisis.

The freshman Republican exchanged salvos, particularly with Reps. Debbie Dingell of Michigan and Betty McCollum of Minnesota, as the Democrats gathered for a publicity photograph as part of promoting ''Building Back Better for Women'' – a take on President Joe Biden’s ''Build Back Better'' campaign.

''You should all be ashamed,'' Greene said while gesturing to the Democrat legislators. Dingell shot back that Greene is the one who should be ashamed.

''You know what? Killing a baby up until birth is a lack of civility. It’s called murder,'' Greene said. ''Hey, how about the border down there? Lack of civility? How about lack of laws, or protecting and upholding our Constitution?''

The back and forth, seen in a series of video clips via Twitter, included Dingell waving her finger at Greene, who was stripped of her committee assignments by the Democrat-controlled House for statements that helped ''fuel domestic terrorism.''

''You should practice the basic thing you’re taught in church: respect you neighbor,'' Dingell bellowed.

Greene fired back: ''Try being a Christian and supporting life.''

The altercation came on the same day the House passed an abortion bill that would eliminate virtually all abortion restrictions in states, voting 218-211 on a party line vote.

The measure has no chance of passing the Senate, where it would need 10 Republicans to overcome a filibuster and abortions rights supporter Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, already has said she will vote against it.

''Killing babies up until birth, are you kidding me right now?'' Greene yelled at the Democrats. ''Why don’t you stand with women?''

Business Insider reporter Bryan Metzger said the confrontation began when Greene challenged a group of Democrat representatives that included Dingle, Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico, Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.