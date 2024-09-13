WATCH TV LIVE

DNC Launches Taylor Swift-Themed Ad Campaign

By    |   Friday, 13 September 2024 12:19 PM EDT

The Democratic National Committee is leaning on Taylor Swift's endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris with a new ad campaign that launched Friday in New York and Las Vegas.

Swift endorsed Harris, the Democrat presidential nominee, shortly after the conclusion of Tuesday night's debate against Republican nominee Donald Trump. And on Friday, the digital ads went live in New York's Times Square and on the Las Vegas strip. The ads direct voters to IWillVote.com, as Swift's endorsement did as well.

"[W]e're reminding voters that it is critical to speak now to dump Trump and enter our Kamala era by visiting IWillVote.com and doing their research on how, where, and when to vote in this election," DNC Communications Director Rosemary Boeglin said in a statement accompanying the launch.

One ad features Harris with the slogan, "We’re in our Kamala era," a nod to Swift’s "The Eras Tour." The other is Harris with the slogan, "A New Way Forward … Ready for it?" a nod to a Swift song off her "Reputation" album.

The DNC said the Times Square ad will feature rotating images of Harris using the "our Kamala era" slogan, while the Vegas will try to contrast Harris with Trump, The Hill reported.

Harris’ campaign even started selling Harris-Walz friendship bracelets popularized by Swift and her legion of fans for a $20 two-pack. They sold out overnight, following Swift’s endorsement, but put in more orders, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

