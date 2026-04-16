Portal Set Up for Businesses to Request Tariff Refunds

Businesses that feel they were impacted by the Trump administration's tariffs can now request refunds through a new portal.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is launching Consolidated Administration and Processing of Entries to allow companies to submit refund requests.

The portal will open Monday, April 20.

The Supreme Court ruled in February that the tariffs were issued illegally under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

"CAPE will simplify International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) duty refund requests made pursuant to court order and in accordance with appropriate statutory authority by providing an electronic pathway to submit valid IEEPA duty refund claims," CBP said on its website.

As of April 9, more than 56,000 U.S. importers had registered to receive refunds, CBP said. Up to 82% of IEEPA duty payments, amounting to $127 billion, are eligible for refunds in CAPE's initial deployment, CBS News reported.

The Main Street Alliance said in a statement called the portal launch "progress" but "not yet justice."

"Small business owners should not have to jump through hoops to get back money they never should have had to pay," Richard Trent, the executive director of Main Street Alliance, said. "We need a refund process that is simple, accessible, and fast."

Businesses that paid IEEPA tariffs and customs brokers that paid duties on an importer's behalf are eligible, CBS News reported.

Consumers who paid higher prices because of the tariffs are not eligible for a refund, according to CBS News.

Lizbeth Levinson, co-chair of the international trade practice group at Fox Rothschild, told CBS News the tariff refunds are not automatic.

"You have to jump through hoops, even though customs should have taken it upon themselves to do automatic refunds," Levinson said. "They have all the information, they know who paid IEEPA duties and how to get in touch with people."

The CBP said tariff refunds will be issued within 60 to 90 days of being approved. Some trade attorneys are concerned things will not run smoothly.

"April 20 is when things are going to start to hit the fan," Adam Hanover, managing director of restructuring and dispute resolution at CohnReznick Advisory, told CBS News. "I am still not sold that the system is going to work."