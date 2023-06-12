×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: target | evacuated | bomb threats | pride | merchandise

Target Stores in Five States Receive Bomb Threats After Removing Some Pride Month Items

By    |   Monday, 12 June 2023 10:45 PM EDT

Target stores in at least five states were evacuated over the weekend after receiving bomb threats, apparently over their removal of some Pride Month items last month.

The Washington Post reported Monday that local news outlets in Louisiana, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Oklahoma received emails from anonymous people about bomb threats at the locations.

One email sent to Oklahoma City NBC affiliate KFOR listed seven locations in and around the Oklahoma City area and claimed that two of them already had bombs in them, hidden inside the store products. The email read that "the bombs will detonate in several hours, guess which ones have the bombs. Time is ticking," and ended with the date "4/19/1995," which is the date of the Oklahoma City bombing.

Oklahoma City Police Department spokesperson Gary Knight said that numerous news outlets told them about the threats. Authorities evacuated the stores but did not find any suspicious items.

Shawn Burke, the police chief of South Burlington, Vermont, said that news outlets in Vermont, New Hampshire, and New York all received the same email bomb threat over the weekend. The threat accused Target of betraying the LGBTQ+ community and named the locations of four stores in the three states, including South Burlington.

"I think it had quite an impact locally. It makes people a little bit uneasy to think about what's going on. We're more and more seeing this type of behavior in terms of swatting at schools locally and in terms of stores like Target," Burke said.

Target also received bomb threats in stores in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Utah from people claiming to be unhappy with the Pride Month merchandise's removal.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Target stores in at least five states were evacuated over the weekend after receiving bomb threats, apparently over their removals of some Pride Month items last month.
target, evacuated, bomb threats, pride, merchandise
277
2023-45-12
Monday, 12 June 2023 10:45 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved