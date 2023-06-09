×
Tags: target | downgrade | shares | lgbtq

Target Shares Hit With Another Downgrade

By    |   Friday, 09 June 2023 06:24 PM EDT

Target shares were hit with another Wall Street downgrade following the company's Pride merchandise controversy, reported Fox Business.

Citi analyst Paul Lejuez in a new note downgraded his rating on Target to "neutral" from "buy."

"Considering the competitive landscape, we believe Walmart is likely to continue gaining market share [including from Target], and Target's high exposure to discretionary sales [55% of sales] will not serve them well in the current macro backdrop [which became more evident this earnings season]," Lejuez said.

He added: "Despite the recent stock pressure, we cannot recommend investors buy the stock given these dynamics and now believe the risk/reward is more balanced, but risk is more to the downside near term."

Target this season offered LGBTQ merchandise including female-style swimsuits with a "tuck" option for male genitalia and a "gender fluid" mug.

Target store traffic plunged 13.9% in the final week of May.

JPMorgan cut its rating on Target's stock on June 1.

"Target over-indexes to the millennial customer and, should student loan payments come back on, the company is more exposed than others in our coverage," JP Morgan analyst Chris Horvers said. "Buy-side client expectations are in the $6-8 million per month consumer outflow range should this happen, per our conversations, which represents a potential 1-2 point [comparable] headwind to retail spending."

