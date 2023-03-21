Bill Backs Women's Suffrage Monument on National Mall

Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., are introducing a bill to put a monument marking women's suffrage on the National Mall, The Hill is reporting.

The bipartisan effort by the two female lawmakers will be officially introduced on Tuesday.

The Women's Suffrage National Monument Location Act would set aside room on the mall for a monument honoring women's voting rights and the passage of the 19th Amendment, according to The Hill.

In December 2020, then-President Donald Trump had signed a bill authorizing an outdoor federal monument dedicated to the women's suffrage movement, Forbes noted. But it requires an act of Congress to secure a spot on the National Mall.

"For more than seven decades, courageous women hosted rallies, published newspapers and worked tirelessly to secure women's [right] to vote," Trump said back then, "The relentless effort prevailed and 100 years ago the United States ratified the 19th Amendment."

Baldwin said in a statement that the legislation would "honor the suffragists and all those who fought for women's right to vote with a monument in its rightful place — the National Mall."

"The National Mall is home to memorials for those who fought for our freedom, presidents who defined our country, and the seat of our government, and it is only fitting that it also houses the Women's Suffrage National Monument," she added.